Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review: Letitia Wright's movie makes you grieve and celebrate, in equal measure

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins with Wakanda grieving, as King T'Challa ( Chadwick Boseman ) has passed away. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri ( Letitia Wright ) are left vulnerable between processing the loss of their loved one and looking after a once powerful, now-turned-vulnerable Wakanda. When an equal threat arises in the form of Namor ( Tenoch Huerta ), King of Talokan, a mysterious underwater civilization, it's up to Shuri to carry forward her brother's legacy and protect her people.

Opinion:

Stepping into the theatre to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, I was left instantly anxious and ready for the tears. Ryan Coogler, with co-writer Joe Robert Cole - wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room, which is the inimitable loss of Chadwick Boseman. Allowing not only the characters but MCU fans alike to grieve both King T'Challa and Boseman in equal measure, the first half an hour will leave even the cold-hearted, an emotional wreck. The Wakandan women who loved T'Challa are given ample time to process their grief in differing ways; whether it be Shuri (Letitia Wright), who chooses to bury herself in work rather than mourn her big brother, or Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who finds comfort in spirituality or even Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), who stays away to deal with the loss at her own pace.

While grief is a major perspective in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's storytelling, neither Ryan Coogler nor the mighty cast let it overshadow the complete narrative. Rather, we're struck with the nostalgia of past MCU movies we know and love interlaced with just about everything that Black Panther got right the first time. At the forefront is two unbelievable performances by Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett, who use their real-life sorrow to act their hearts out. Bassett gets her Shakespeare moment during a UN Nations hearing as she aptly schools those who want to hunt down the vibranium that rightfully belongs to Wakanda for their malicious intents. On the other hand, Wright deftly traverses through the varying shades of emotions she's constantly hit with at every twist and turn. Equally striking is Tenoch Huerta, who brings to life Namor, a revered Marvel character comic book fans have been anxiously waiting to see on the big screen. With Namor, we get the introduction of an unknown civilization, Talokan, which is where cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw shines the brightest. Representation at its finest, the contrast and similarities in aesthetics between Wakanda and Talokan in juxtaposition to the surface above is magnificent to see and behold.

Not giving up on the trademark MCU humour, we have Danai Gurira's Okoye (with the ever-enthralling Dora Milaje by her side, who never fail to leave you with goosebumps) and Winston Duke's M'Baku who make us laugh, but not more than necessary. Equally exciting is the introduction of Dominique Thorne as Ironheart/Riri Williams, who's just the right amount of intellectual geeky to match up to Shuri, though, with some questionable tech in tow. While Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia takes more of a backseat this time around, it's hard not to be enraptured by the Oscar-winning actress every time she graces a scene.

Other impressive MCU entries are of Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli as Namora and Attuma, with the former showcasing just how bloody brilliant Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter is when it comes to the intricate details in representing culture at its brightest through clothes. Another winner is Ludwig Göransson's magisterial music which amplifies emotions to the highest degree. When it comes to the action sequences, while the final battle has its moment of thrills, frills and a few CGI misses as well, it's when there are lesser characters that the stakes feel truly high and you're left entertained. This is specifically seen when Shuri, Okoye and Riri are encroached upon from all corners by the FBI, which subsequently makes way for a high-stakes road chase.

A creative decision for me in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was a risk but one which will pay off in spades, is to not connect it completely to the MCU Phase 4 storyline. Rather - with a few exceptions like including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Director de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in the mix - the sequel stands alone leaving behind not much residue in its wake. This allows fans to truly be surprised by the heartwarming mid-credits scene, which is sure to leave many gasping. Also, there's a superstar cameo to watch out for! At the end of the day, with two hours and 41 minutes duration, the Black Panther reveal is bittersweet symphony.

In finality, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a royal love letter to Chadwick Boseman, who anchored the original wholeheartedly. And whose everlasting legacy tearfully passes the baton for riveting installments like Ryan Coogler's dedicated directorial.

Plus Points:

What keeps the ship afloat in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, without its captain Chadwick Boseman, is the stellar ensemble performance, led by the supremely talented Letitia Wright and veteran acting enigma Angela Bassett. Tenoch Huerta is a welcome addition as is Talokan. It's also the well-balanced storytelling where grief never overshadows the "tradition meets modernity" thrills and frills accustomed to the Black Panther franchise. The MCU humour is spruced throughout, while character development also gets its time to shine. The final battle sequence is doused with the Marvel magic we know and love.

Minus Points:

On the contrary, the two hours and 41 minutes duration might be felt by the casual MCU fans, as it's not the typical run-of-the-mill superhero movie. There's also the predictability factor queued in the narrative, which may seem similar to the original, with very less to move forward. The overindulgent CGI will divide your thoughts on the movie further.

Highlights:

Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett deliver scene-stealing performances.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw's genius cinematography, particularly during the Talokan scenes.

The slow-burn process to the inevitable Black Panther reveal.

Conclusion:

While Chadwick Boseman and King T'Challa have the wheels turning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's those left behind both cinematically and in real life, who gift us a movie laced with emotions of a superhero order. You're left gutted and hopeful and it's in the silence, you find solace. And to that I say, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever excels.