Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Ryan Coogler REVEALS Tenoch Huerta's Namor is 'a dream antagonist'

"The contrast between T'Challa and Namor – their characters, and their nations – just leaps off the page. He's a dream antagonist," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler teased in an interview to Empire, referring to the comic book runs of Namor - also the leader of an advanced civilisation. Tenoch Huerta spoke candidly on how Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is inspired by Mesoamerica's history and culture: "You can take Atlantis from Greek myth, or you can adapt from a real culture."

Amongst the highly-awaited releases in the world of MCU, there is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which for fans is going to be an emotionally stirring experience. Making his epic entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming movie is Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Marvel's infamous Sub-Mariner, who has been a mainstay in the comics since the late '30s. Given how Namor has often clashed with Black Panther on page, he's the primary candidate to strike up some drama in the sequel.

Instead of Atlantis, Namor is the rule of Talocan, who's drawn to the surface by the ramifications of T'Challa's decision to reveal Wakanda to the world during Black Panther's ending: "That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy. And Talocan has to take action to protect themselves." This means MCU fans are going to be taken beneath the waves by Namor.

An exciting tease by Tenoch Huerta revealed that his Namor is indeed a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is sure to leave Marvel comics fans elated as they get to see one of the longest-running Marvel characters take to the big screen, finally, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Interestingly, initial plans had Namor being teased years ago as Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed, "Ryan had a pitch for a tag at the end of Black Panther. The camera would push through the palace in Wakanda, and then we'd see wet footprints leading up to the throne."

Meanwhile, also starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Dominique Thorne, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11.

