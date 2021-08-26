Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright hospitalized due to minor injuries on set

After a stunt rig mishap on the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Letitia Wright was hospitalized with minor injuries. “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel said in a statement as per Variety.

The filming took place overnight in Boston, while the production for the sequel to "Black Panther" is located in Atlanta. There is presently no effect on the film's production timeline. Meanwhile, Wright will reprise her role as Shuri in the Marvel movie, which will be released on July 8, 2022. She also appeared in the MCU team-up films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” However, Ryan Coogler will return as writer and director, having previously directed the first "BP" film, which was released in 2018.

Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" filming started in June 2021. The plot and cast information are being kept under wraps, although the major cast members Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are likely to return for the sequel to the Oscar-nominated film. Interestingly, it was also announced last week that Dominique Thorne, who will portray the up-and-coming superhero Ironheart in her own Disney Plus TV series, will be introduced in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ahead of her TV debut.

Meanwhile, there's no update on Letitia Wright's health as of now.

