Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o wants THIS MCU actor to be a part of Black Panther 3

*SPOILERS ALERT* While the mid-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that T'Challa and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) had a child named T'Challa, who they shielded from Wakanda so as to keep him away from the pressures of the throne, the ending slate further revealed: "Black Panther will return." Whether it be in another MCU movie like the Avengers franchise is yet to be known, as there has been no inclination of a Black Panther 3, yet. However, given the immense box office success Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently enjoying, we won't be surprised if Marvel Studios give a green light to a third instalment of the Black Panther franchise. If so, Lupita Nyong'o already has a Hollywood superstar in mind, who she would like to see in Black Panther 3.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a firecracker at the box office and the steam refuses to die down! Making history every day, fans and critics alike have been raving about the Ryan Coogler directorial. While the sequel is a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman and King T'Challa, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also keeps its central focus on Wakandan characters, especially Letitia Wright as Shuri.

Lupita Nyong'o Wants Idris Elba in Black Panther 3

In an interview with E! News, to promote Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong'o was asked which actor she'd like to see in Black Panther 3 and the Oscar-winning actress had an interesting choice; "Idris Elba." As for why? "Why not? Idris should be in everything," Nyong'o stated as a very apt reason! Interestingly, Idris is already a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall. Elba's last MCU appearance was in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder. To jog your memory, after Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) succumbs to breast cancer and dies in Thor's arms, she arrives at the gates of Valhalla and is welcomed by Heimdall, who died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

We're definitely all in for Idris Elba to be a part of the Black Panther family!

Actors Who Played Multiple Characters in The MCU

If Idris Elba does star in Black Panther 3 as a new character, it won't be the first time an actor has played multiple roles in the MCU. Gemma Chan starred as Minvera in Captain Marvel before leading the Eternals as Sersi. Furthermore, Michell Yeoh made a brief appearance as Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 before starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Ying Nan.