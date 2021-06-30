Black Panther: Wakanda Forever STARTS production; Kevin Feige says 'It's emotional without Chadwick Boseman'

Kevin Feige revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially commenced filming on Tuesday, i.e. June 29, at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

In what will definitely be an emotional homecoming for the team, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kickstarted production on Tuesday, i.e. June 29, at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. This exciting news was confirmed by Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios chief to Variety. With Ryan Coogler back in the director and writer's chair, Feige further confirmed that the original cast will be coming back.

All except Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away last year in August leaving a big irreplaceable hole in the Wakanda universe. At the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles, which was held yesterday, Feige commented on the heartbreaking, overwhelming feelings felt by the entire team with Chadwick not being a part of the sequel. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," Kevin admitted.

Nonetheless, the show must go on and we're expecting Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya and Florence Kasumba to return and carry forward the Wakanda legacy, which began with Boseman. Moreover, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's storyline is strictly under wraps.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promises to be an emotional roller coaster ride for MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans!

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in the US on July 8, 2022.

