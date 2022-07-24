Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: Chadwick Boseman receives a moving tribute; Ironheart gets introduced

The first trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released at Comic-Con 2022. Following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman who played king T'Challa in the Black Panther film, the sequel's announcement left fans particularly worried about how Boseman's legacy will be carried forward in the MCU without replacing him as Black Panther.

In the new trailer of the sequel titled, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Boseman's King T'Challa receives a moving tribute as the promo begins with a sombre rendition of No Woman No Cry as Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) mourn for their fallen king. The promo further teases the next Black Panther, but the person's face is not revealed, leaving fans wondering whether it's Shuri or someone else.

The trailer also introduces two new characters as we get a glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Williams aka Ironheart aka Riri Williams as well as Tenoch Huerta as Namor. It seems the Black Panther sequel will have Namor go up against the new Black Panther as the footage showcases Atlantean warriors engaging the Dora Milaje in combat.

Check out the trailer of Black Panther 2 here:

At the trailer launch event at Comic-Con, the film's director Ryan Coogler spoke about late actor Chadwick Boseman and said, "Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is al set to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

ALSO READ: Black Panther 2: Marvel Studios president REVEALS what to expect from the film after Chadwick Boseman’s demise