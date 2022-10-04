Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: New hero takes charge; Tenoch Huerta's Namor gets introduced
A new trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was dropped by Marvel and it looks beyond exciting.
A new trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now been released and it promises an action-packed ride with some major surprises. The film takes us back to the kingdom of Wakanda where this time a new threat emerges from the undersea nation called Talokan. The film follows what happens in the wake of King T’Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death.
The trailer impressively showcases how Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) come together to protect Wakanda amid the threats of a deadly battle. The promo also gives a bigger glimpse of Tenoch Huerta's Namor, who appears to be one of the main antagonists of the film.
Fans also get a glimpse of the new Black Panther suit as a new hero takes charge following T’Challa which is presumably Letitia Wright's Shuri. Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart also makes an appearance in the trailer as she can be seen assembling her iron suit as well as taking a flight while screaming, "let's go." As per reports, Wakanda Forever will see, Williams, an MIT student in a quest and succeeding to make an Iron Suit that rivals the one worn by Iron Man.
Check out the new trailer here:
The film also stars, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli. Ryan Coogler returns to direct as well as co-write the feature with Joe Robert Cole. From the new trailer, it certainly looks like the Black Panther sequel has all the right elements to wow its fans while also saying an emotional goodbye to late actor Chadwick Boseman.
