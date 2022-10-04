Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: New hero takes charge; Tenoch Huerta's Namor gets introduced

A new trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now been released and it promises an action-packed ride with some major surprises. The film takes us back to the kingdom of Wakanda where this time a new threat emerges from the undersea nation called Talokan. The film follows what happens in the wake of King T’Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death.

The trailer impressively showcases how Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) come together to protect Wakanda amid the threats of a deadly battle. The promo also gives a bigger glimpse of Tenoch Huerta's Namor, who appears to be one of the main antagonists of the film.