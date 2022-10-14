Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's cast reveals how the film honours late Chadwick Boseman

Ahead of the film's release next month, the lead cast of the film including Letitia Wright who plays Shuri, Angela Bassett who plays Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o who reprises Nakia, Winston Duke who portrays M'Baku and also director Ryan Coogler discussed what it meant to work on the film following Boseman's loss. The film will be paying a special tribute to the actor as seen in the trailer as well and the cast revealed the same in a new snippet released by Marvel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most-anticipated projects from Marvel although fans share a bittersweet relationship with it given that the sequel will not have Chadwick Boseman who tragically passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer. Without replacing T'Challa, the film will in fact be honouring Boseman in a special manner.

'Suffered an incredible loss'

In the video released by Marvel, actor Winston Duke says, "We all suffered an incredible loss when we lost Chadwick." The film's director Ryan Coogler then also adds how Boseman was an "artistic partner" to him while working on the first film. Coogler revealed how the two would indulge in conversations about where they wanted the story to go and how much Chadwick admired other characters.

Honouring Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett also spoke about the late actor as she mentioned how Boseman was aware of what Wakanda and the work they were creating meant to the world. She further added that through the sequel, they were able to honour the actor together. Lupita Nyong'o also added how it was "moving" to come back to Wakanda and to be able to do it with a sense of celebration in memory of the late actor. As for Letitia Wright who is likely to take on the role of Black Panther and continue Boseman's legacy ahead, the actress noted, "I am excited about us honouring Chad. He would want us to just inspire the world."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduces several new characters including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the King of Atlantis. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

