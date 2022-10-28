Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up: Rihanna makes a RIVETING comeback with a gorgeous song

"Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound," Rihanna soulfully belts out her first solo single in six years! Titled Lift Me Up, RiRi's new song features in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever OST and is a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman. The last time we were blessed with solo Rihanna music was all the way back in 2016 with the nine-time Grammy-winning musician's eighth album Anti, which peaked at #1 on Billboard 200.

After teasing us mercilessly with "R" hints alongside the new momma even attending Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's world premiere in LA with boyfriend A$AP Rocky this week, Rihanna's song Lift Me Up dropped today, i.e. October 28. RiRi lets her vocal prowess take over the soulful track that will surely leave Chadwick Boseman fans in tears. In a press release, via People, songwriter Tems - who co-wrote the track with Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler - spoke candidly about Lift Me Up: "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour."

Mesmerising, indeed!

Rihanna: Lift Me Up Lyrics:

[Chorus]

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound

[Verse 1]

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me in the warmth of your love

When you depart, keep me safe

Safe and sound

[Chorus]

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound

[Verse 2]

Drowning in an endless sea

Take some time and stay with me

Keep me in the strength of your arms

Keep me safe

Safe and sound

[Chorus]

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me safe

Safe and sound

[Verse 3]

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me safe

We need light, we need love

[Chorus]

(Lift me up) Lift me up in your arms

(Hold me down) I need love, I need love, I need love

(Keep me close) Hold me, hold me

(Safe and sound) Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

(Lift me up) Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

(Hold me down) Hold me, hold me

(Keep me safe) We need light, we need love

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever X Neeraj Chopra

"Flight of the javelin meets the might of the spear. Champion meets champion. The unstoppable Neeraj Chopra meets The Black Panther.": In an uplifting video that will surely leave Indian MCU fans elated, we see Olympic Gold medalist and India's pride Neeraj Chopra in Black Panther's universe as he unleashes the true essence of being a warrior and fighting for one's country. Embodying the very spirit of the celebrated Wakandan superhero, Neeraj Chopra's journey from his humble beginnings to achieving the coveted Olympic Gold has truly been inspiring and nothing short of extraordinary.

Talking about Black Panther being his inspiration, Neeraj Chopra shared, "Black Panther is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our biggest opportunity and we give our best shot and fight till the end. I'm truly overjoyed that I can be a part of this journey and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on your dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I just cannot wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda!"

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever X Neeraj Chopra below: