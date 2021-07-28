Black Panther's Winston Duke to voice star as Bruce Wayne in DC’s Spotify podcast Batman Unburied

Winston Duke has been confirmed to voice star in Batman Unburied, an upcoming Spotify podcast that will be based on saving the citizens of Gotham City! Duke, 34, will be accompanied by Harry Potter’s Lucius Malfoy aka Jason Isaacs who will play the superhero's trusted butler Alfred.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no other casting has been announced yet. However, the new podcast will be a psychological thriller that leads Bruce Wayne, a forensic pathologist, to overcome his own mental demons and save the citizens of Gotham City from an evil serial killer. The project might also feature Batman’s older villains and storylines from previous Batman movies.

Executive producers Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four; Executive producers Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter for Spotify; physical production by Wolf at the Door; and director Alex Kemp are a part of the production team for the most anticipated podcast. The entire project has been written by Eric Carrasco, Saladin Ahmed, and Rebecca Klingel, who are also executive producers of the show. Co-executive producer Graham Westerson has also been credited as one of the writers.

The podcast is yet to have a release date. However, despite not having a solid release plan or knowing whether all the episodes will drop weekly or all at once, the only news confirmed is that the entire story will be narrated over one whole season. Batman Unburied is the first podcast that is happening due to an expansive deal signed between DC and Spotify. There might be many other DC characters who will apparently make their own podcast debut due to the pact which includes Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Lois Lane, Catwoman, and Riddler.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan on Robert Pattinson in The Batman: He can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to