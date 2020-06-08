Black songwriter Of NCT’s Boss & Go ACCUSES SM Entertainment of underpaying and disrespecting her

Black songwriter Tiffany Red has accused SM Entertainment of underpaying for her songs with NCT.

Over the past few days, several K-Pop artists have come forward to show their support for the ongoing Black Lives Movement. The most recent being BTS, who donated a whopping $1 million towards the benefit of the cause. While fans of the industry cheer for every star that has stepped up, a Black producer has accused a K-Pop band's managing company of underpaying and disrespecting her. Songwriter Tiffany Red, who worked on NCT Dream and NCT U songs has alleged that she was underpaid and illtreated by SM Entertainment.

As reported by Koreaboo, Tiffany took to Instagram and shared a video detailing her experiences of working with the talent management agency. She opened up about receiving an email from SM regarding her authorisation of using her recently penned song Go, for NCT Dream. The songwriter was in no hurry to sign the synchronization license agreement for she was receiving less money. But she received a reminder email on the day the world of music observed #BlackoutTuesday.

She said she found the move "insensitive" and "blacked out". She has dropped numerous emails to SM and their company EKKO Music Rights. Tiffany decided to bring up the matter on SM's official Instagram account but was shocked to find the agency did not come forward to support the BLM movement. However, she found that SM's factor creative director at SM Entertainment BoA, who is also a music artist, had joined the movement.

Tiffanny put forward her concern and lashed out at BoA in the post's comments section. She also revealed that through K-Pop, Tiffany hasn't even earned $50,000 yet. Since she owns 13.33 % of "Go, Tiffany earned a measly $66.65. Over the weekend, Tifanny received an apology from the company regarding the insensitivity but she's wasn't happy with the finances. In a recent Instagram post, she has decided to take the legal way if the company uses “Go” without her permission.

She also opened up about her song for NCT U's titled Boss. It has been claimed that Tiffany has been paid only $9,000 for the song over the past 2 years which means the song would have generated revenue of merely $30,000 since its release in February 2018, which Tiffany finds hard to believe given that it has over 100 million views on YouTube.

SM Entertainment is yet to respond to these claims publically. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

