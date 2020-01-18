Black Swan: BTS' latest single from the album Map of the Soul: 7 tops music charts across the world

BTS’s latest single Black Swan from the upcoming album Map of the Soul 7 is breaking records after topping music charts worldwide. Check it out.

BTS Black Swan is owning music charts around the world! It’s been just a few hours since BTS dropped their new song Black Swan, a track from their highly-anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 and the song is already breaking records. Reportedly, the Korean boy band’s latest track has topped both, domestic real-time music charts and iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world. The band released the song on January 17 and the song made its way to some of the world’s top music charts by January 18.

Earlier this week, BTS broke their own record for stock pre-orders with Map of the Soul: 7 and is now breaking some worldwide records. The song has hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 countries, including United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, India and Russia. This marks their highest number to date. About 9 months after dropping their third consecutive Billboard No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April last year, BTS is scheduled to release Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21.

In addition to Black Swan, earlier this month, the Korean Boy band treated its fans with a Shadow comeback trailer starring Suga and it was an instant hit. The video reveals BTS’s latest musical concept, Interlude: Shadow, which goes perfectly in contrast with Map Of The Soul: PERSONA. The song in the video also refers to the fame that the boys have managed to achieve so far.

Read More