Black Swan Live: BTS ARMY brims with pride after watching the K Pop band’s stunning performance

When it comes to performing for the audience and giving them exactly what they what, no one can beat BTS, because when the Boys are on stage, it’s sheer magic. After turning heads at Grammy Awards 2020, the Korean boy band spread some of that pixie dust on the stage of The Late Late Show. The boys gave a stunning performance at the show hosted by James Corden and the BTS Army is brimming with pride. The boys appeared on the show for an interview and treated their fans with a power-packed rendition of Black Swan.

The fans were eagerly waiting for the band to hit the stage and flooded Twitter with words of appreciation the moment they started performing. “Congratulations for bts feet finally debuting and showing the world the power they had,” a fan wrote. Talking about the song another fan tweeted, “Black Swan choreo is dark but powerful, powerful but natural, natural but seductive.” Some fans specially praised Jungkook for his performance. “is it just me or does jungkook’s voice sounds deeper in this song than before,” a tweet read.

Congratulations for bts feet finally debuting and showing the world the power they had ! #BlackSwanLive — ath⁷ was jooniiiiiiiiii (@7IDDIEZ) January 29, 2020

Black Swan choreo is dark but powerful, powerful but natural, natural but seductive. @BTS_twt #BlackSwanLive — Soo Choi 2/21 (@choi_bts2) January 29, 2020

IS IT JUST ME OR DOES JUNGKOOK’S VOICE SOUNDS DEEPER IN THIS SONG THAN BEFORE ?!? #BlackSwanLive pic.twitter.com/3ML0kKBX2D — (@gcfstarjk) January 29, 2020

everything about this performance is blowing my mind i just think it’s incredible how they exceed our expectations every time #BlackSwanLive pic.twitter.com/wECGobK4W6 — maria ⁷ (@stunningguk) January 29, 2020

A fan also congratulated the team of The Late Late Show for organising the perfect show for the Korean Band. “Thank you to @JKCorden, the staff of @latelateshow and @benwinston for an incredible job. The interview, the performance and the game were all perfectly done.” Mostly, the fans felt proud of the band that started its musical Journey in Korea and have now become a worldwide sensation. “So speechless, so many emotions, confused but so happy and beyond proud. The excitement was real and it was so worth it,” a fan wrote.

TREMENDOUS So speechless, so many emotions, confused but so happy and beyond proud. Excitement was real and it was so worth it@BTS_twt#BlackSwanLive#BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/uqqBSPTDLr — Ckook (@97JustGolden) January 29, 2020

only jung hoseok can be a rapper, vocalist and a dancer at the same time. he did that effortlessly. #BlackSwanLive #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/P6kaq0lUr8 — (@_btssm) January 29, 2020

you can really hear the boys are singing live and even dancing barefooted in those sleek and elegant black clothes and the forest that looks close to catharsis exhibit from the connect bts.. the TALENT, the ARTISTRY. #BlackSwanLive #BTSxCorden @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/doPlktRJDv — vannah (@rkivestear) January 29, 2020

Their performance is not the only part of that show that is winning hearts. The Twitter users can’t stop talking about how host Corden treated the BTS Army with cupcakes. The fans had been patiently waiting in line to see the K-Pop group hit the stage and Corden decided to take a stroll outside the studio and handed out cupcakes to the fans who had been waiting for hours. According to a twitter user, one of the boxes “Big love to the BTS Army” on it.

