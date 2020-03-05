  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Black Swan MV: BTS' bewitching act is hard to resist; countless theories by ARMY surround Jimin, Jungkook, Jin

In a surprise move by BTS, the official MV for the pre-release single of Map of the Soul: 7, Black Swan was released and it's sure to leave you in a state of entrancement. Watch Black Swan MV and ARMY's countless theories as they decipher the 'artistic' aesthetic act with contemporary dance treatment by the Bangtan Boys below. 
5068 reads Mumbai
Black Swan's official MV is already boasting of 11 million views and counting on YouTube.Black Swan's official MV is already boasting of 11 million views and counting on YouTube.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Way to hit us right in the feels, that too by surprising ARMY in the most epic way possible! While the world is still recovering from the musical masterpiece that is Map of the Soul: 7, especially with the two MV's for the lead single, ON, BTS went ahead and left us stumped again with their innate creativity. Their pre-release single Black Swan already has a terrific art film performed by the talented MN Company. Now, it seems as though RM and Suga's dream has finally come true with Jimin and his black swans taking over the official music video of Black Swan dropping recently.

The 'artistic' aesthetic of Black Swan with contemporary dance treatment is what immediately catches your attention! While the Persona era was more about love and colour, the 7 era is deeper, darker and thought-provoking. The MV for Black Swan is proof of that! We see the white swans transforming to the dark side where even their reflections, or worse, shadows don't follow. It's the fear of losing their passion over their ambitious beliefs and dying their 'first' death. There are countless theories that have been deciphered in the Black Swan music video, with many comparing Jimin, Jungkook and Jin to Natalie Portman's character from Black Swan (2010).

Watch Black Swan MV below:

Mesmerising, indeed!

Check out ARMY decoding the meaning behind the mesmerising Black Swan MV below:

What did you think of Black Swan MV? What was your favourite moment from BTS' music video? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook & Jimin BLOW UP Billboard with My Time and Filter find a spot in US Hot 100; ON debuts at 4

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: 7 has hit #1 in the US, the UK, Germany and Japan's music charts, which is a super impressive feat for the Bangtan Boys. Moreover, MOTS: 7 has already surpassed 500,000 equivalent album units in the US and will further be boosted by Black Swan MV.

Credits :YouTube,Twitter

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement