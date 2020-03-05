Black Swan MV: BTS' bewitching act is hard to resist; countless theories by ARMY surround Jimin, Jungkook, Jin

In a surprise move by BTS, the official MV for the pre-release single of Map of the Soul: 7, Black Swan was released and it's sure to leave you in a state of entrancement. Watch Black Swan MV and ARMY's countless theories as they decipher the 'artistic' aesthetic act with contemporary dance treatment by the Bangtan Boys below.

Way to hit us right in the feels, that too by surprising ARMY in the most epic way possible! While the world is still recovering from the musical masterpiece that is Map of the Soul: 7, especially with the two MV's for the lead single, ON, BTS went ahead and left us stumped again with their innate creativity. Their pre-release single Black Swan already has a terrific art film performed by the talented MN Company. Now, it seems as though RM and Suga's dream has finally come true with Jimin and his black swans taking over the official music video of Black Swan dropping recently.

The 'artistic' aesthetic of Black Swan with contemporary dance treatment is what immediately catches your attention! While the Persona era was more about love and colour, the 7 era is deeper, darker and thought-provoking. The MV for Black Swan is proof of that! We see the white swans transforming to the dark side where even their reflections, or worse, shadows don't follow. It's the fear of losing their passion over their ambitious beliefs and dying their 'first' death. There are countless theories that have been deciphered in the Black Swan music video, with many comparing Jimin, Jungkook and Jin to Natalie Portman's character from Black Swan (2010).

Watch Black Swan MV below:

Mesmerising, indeed!

Check out ARMY decoding the meaning behind the mesmerising Black Swan MV below:

MMM I HAVE TO TALK ABOUT PHANTOM OF THE OPERA The phantom as a child was a part of a circus freak show because of his face and how freaky it looked. As a result, when he grew up, he wore a mask to cover up his ugliness and hid behind the curtains (shadows) to manipulate others pic.twitter.com/SB5IUynwLw — michi (@joonikii) March 4, 2020

Feathers...a symbol of flight & freedom, not only in the physical sense, but also mentally or spiritually. #BlackSwan @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/RwUDvq60US — Kristy (@infinitehope22) March 5, 2020

Teoria Boy With Luv X Black Swan O teatro mostrado em BWL e BS se conectam? ”Foi tudo divertido e feliz no começo. Mas era tudo uma fachada. Afinal, o teatro era um sinal de fachada, como uma máscara em que [...] pic.twitter.com/E92Vh0Pd9Z — Wings Brazil (@WingsBrazilBTS) March 4, 2020

[theory thread ]

This has been on my mind ever since I wrote that previous thread is what if the Black and White swan are the same person i.e. Jimin . What if the white swan lost its way and somehow became the white swan https://t.co/MOByzLLpKg pic.twitter.com/whaJxhOH13 — personafy (@personafy02) March 4, 2020

BTS theory :

Thru the whole MV Jimin (the Black Swan) was trying to run away from his shadow but didn't succed and in the end he died (the shadow won over him). pic.twitter.com/w4yOgz3zop — a. B. r. T. m. S. y (@btsarmy_ot7_) March 4, 2020

MV THEORY #blackswan

1. jungkook is yoongi's shadow - when yoongi talks about in interlude:shadow, jungkook personifies the shadow in black swan. this is the first theory, I have another one! pic.twitter.com/dDRHABfcoU — shreya (@jeonsrainbow) March 4, 2020

So this is the reason #BlackSwan MV was released out of nowhere coz thr is a whole theory of Black Swan event it is a metaphor that describes the event that comes as a massive surprise!!! ... Wowww just wow bighit pic.twitter.com/a4jz1FauTD — Sana⁷ No #4 on Hot100 No Opinion (@Tinyhoseokk) March 4, 2020

What did you think of Black Swan MV? What was your favourite moment from BTS' music video? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: 7 has hit #1 in the US, the UK, Germany and Japan's music charts, which is a super impressive feat for the Bangtan Boys. Moreover, MOTS: 7 has already surpassed 500,000 equivalent album units in the US and will further be boosted by Black Swan MV.

