Black Swan Reactions: ARMY gets emotional as BTS delivers a powerful message in Map of the Soul: 7 single

It's just been a while since BTS unveiled the pre-release track from their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, titled Black Swan but ARMY is already going gaga. Thanks to the powerful message sent across by the band, the fandom has been in an emotional state of mind. Check out their reactions to Black Swan below.

2020 is turning out to be a knockout year for BTS, as their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 is making some grand buzz, much to the admiration and loyalty of ARMY. The album, which is a follow-up to the super successful Map of the Soul: Persona, will be releasing only on February 21, 2020. Before the main release of 7, we got a comeback trailer with Suga's Interlude: Shadow, which gave us a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming album.

Today, i.e. January 17, 2020, we get the unveiling of the pre-release single from 7 titled Black Swan. The Black Swan MV was in the form of an art film that is aligned with the Connect, BTS plan and is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham's quote, "A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful." Performed by the talented MN Dance Company, it's the powerful message in the lyrics that truly impacted the ARMY and left them in an emotional state of mind.

Watch Black Swan Art Film MV below:

Here's how ARMY has reacted to Black Swan:

Produced by: RM

Written by: RM are you all reading this? this is my man NAMJOON with those amazing artists DID THAT #BlackSwanOutNow pic.twitter.com/QLutPCW6Gb — ath was jooniiiiiiiiii (@7IDDIEZ) January 17, 2020

Excuse us while we overuse the replay button for Black Swan!

What did you think of Black Swan? Will it be a part of your everyday playlist? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, we will get to see BTS perform very soon as they are confirmed to be a part of iHeartRadio LIVE, in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020.

