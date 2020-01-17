Black Swan Reactions: ARMY gets emotional as BTS delivers a powerful message in Map of the Soul: 7 single
2020 is turning out to be a knockout year for BTS, as their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 is making some grand buzz, much to the admiration and loyalty of ARMY. The album, which is a follow-up to the super successful Map of the Soul: Persona, will be releasing only on February 21, 2020. Before the main release of 7, we got a comeback trailer with Suga's Interlude: Shadow, which gave us a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming album.
Today, i.e. January 17, 2020, we get the unveiling of the pre-release single from 7 titled Black Swan. The Black Swan MV was in the form of an art film that is aligned with the Connect, BTS plan and is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham's quote, "A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful." Performed by the talented MN Dance Company, it's the powerful message in the lyrics that truly impacted the ARMY and left them in an emotional state of mind.
Watch Black Swan Art Film MV below:
Here's how ARMY has reacted to Black Swan:
please take the time to appreciate the lyrics and meaning behind BLACK SWAN. Bangtan explores the struggles of losing passion in music due to their immense success, however referencing to
this is gonna be me for the next few months#BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/fUHE4JimUH
— (@taesqueenuwu) January 17, 2020
All their voices are layered because 7 makes 1.#BlackSwan @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MDqaEP2Wqt
— Ahlem (@hopefulmyg) January 17, 2020
The more they do music they are in fear that the music can’t touch and make them excited any more. But the moment when they face #Blackswan in their deep inner side, ironically they realise they have only music. Its a confession that what music means for them as artists. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZBx7cDEc2Q
— Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) January 17, 2020
bitches really it's me
out here crying I'm
over black swan bitches
because it's a
musical
masterpiece
and the lyrics
are so sad but
so beautiful
and the whole
song makes
them emotional#BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/ToYOAjL4C1
— (@bbyvnte) January 17, 2020
The swan wants to fly but the shadows held him down, they even caged him to stop from flying but in the end those black shadows became the reasons and way for him to be able to fly high..... the message really do fits BTS career and im sobbing #BlackSwan #BTSIsComing pic.twitter.com/m1Y4GVh1b4
— TIN (@taebokkiii) January 17, 2020
I've been through 5 comebacks and I don't think BTS' music has ever put me in a stunned silence the way this song has before. If this is what one single is doing, imagine the rest of the album...#BTSIsComing #BlackSwan @BTS_twt
— 134340 miles from sanity (@naija0329) January 17, 2020
The moment when the black swan frees itself from everyone pulling it down and jimin singing “do your thing” hits hard. #BlackSwan #BTSisComing pic.twitter.com/dS8wzl2pWH
— (@taestsweet) January 17, 2020
"the heart no longer races when hearing the music play if this can no longer resonate, no longer make my heart vibrate, then like this may be how i die my first death but what if that moment's right now... "#BTSisComing #BlackSwan
pic.twitter.com/I4kfGV3JFh
— jelz (@cchimbap) January 17, 2020
yoongi's second verse, they find themselves again when heading back to the studio. pic.twitter.com/sz9c4Ic8R3
— do your thang with me now. (@BTSXLAMI) January 17, 2020
Produced by: RM
Written by: RM
are you all reading this? this is my man NAMJOON with those amazing artists DID THAT #BlackSwanOutNow pic.twitter.com/QLutPCW6Gb
— ath was jooniiiiiiiiii (@7IDDIEZ) January 17, 2020
Excuse us while we overuse the replay button for Black Swan!
What did you think of Black Swan? Will it be a part of your everyday playlist? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, we will get to see BTS perform very soon as they are confirmed to be a part of iHeartRadio LIVE, in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020.
