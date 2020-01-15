Black Widow actor David Harbour says that he's the only one with no Oscar nomination; Read details

The Hollywood actor David Harbour is the only cast member from the lead actors of the much-awaited film, Black Widow who did not receive an Oscar nomination.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the nominations for the Oscars 2020. 11 nominations went to the Warner Brothers' film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and the film was helmed by Todd Phillips. The Irishman has received 10 nods. Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh got nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards for their roles in Marriage Story and Little Women respectively. Rachel Weisz had won an Oscar in the year 2006. This leaves David Harbour from the Black Widow cast who is without any Oscar nomination.

Florence Pugh shared the happy news of her getting an Oscar nod on her Instagram handle. The fans and followers of the actress congratulated her. This is when David Harbour left a comment stating that from all the lead actors of the highly anticipated film Black Widow, he was the only one without any Oscar nominations. The stunning Florence Pugh got nominated in the Best Supporting Actress. Scarlett Johansson has got a nomination for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Rachel Weisz won for Best Supporting Actress for flick called The Constant Gardener. David Harbour won the prestigious Screen Actor Guild and Critics' Choice awards for his role as Chief Jim Hopper. The upcoming film, Black Widow, David Harbour essays a part called Alexei. The fans do hope that the talented actor David Harbour wins an Oscar nomination soon.

