Black Widow actress Florence Pugh reveals that being a part of Marvel films felt intimidating

Florence Pugh who will feature in the upcoming MCU film Black Widow revealed that being a part of Marvel films felt intimidating. The actress also mentions that her character will be introduced for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

The Hollywood actress Florence Pugh who will feature in the upcoming MCU film Black Widow revealed that being a part of Marvel films felt intimidating. As per news reports, the actress went on to say that, being an actor in a Marvel Cinematic Universe flick was indeed very crucial from her film career perspective. The 24-year-old stunner also reportedly said that she was very unsure of how her Russian accent will come through in the film. Florence Pugh further reveals that she wanted to get the accent right so that the character feels authentic.

The gorgeous actress also mentions that her character will be introduced for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that added to the nervousness. Florence goes on to add that her character will appear for the very first time, but the fans and audience members have read about her, so she isn't completely news. This also increases the expectations that the fans have from Florence Pugh's character. The trailer of the film Black Widow was released some time back, and the fans just could not stop talking about the sheer brilliance of the film.

Black Widow brings back Natasha Romanoff aka Scarlett Johansson back to the silver screen. The film was expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. But, due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed. Not just Black Widow, all of Hollywood's releases have been pushed ahead from their original release date.

(ALSO READ: Black Widow: Florence Pugh RECALLS endearing moment exchanged with Scarlett Johannson during Comic Con reveal)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×