Black Widow: Blade's Stephen Dorff TRASHES MCU film saying it looks like a 'bad video game'

Stephen Dorff in a recent interview revealed his disappointment over Black Widow as he called the Scarlett Johansson starrer a "garbage" film.

One of Marvel's most-anticipated projects, Black Widow finally hits the theatres after several delays amid the pandemic and while fans are expecting it to blow their minds it seems the MCU film has left one celebrity disappointed. Actor Stephen Dorff who famously starred in 1998's Blade recently revealed his reaction to the Scarlett Johansson film and it seems he wasn't too impressed with it. The actor did not mince his words when he criticised the film during a recent interview.

While talking to The Independent, Dorff had a rather strong reaction to the film as he called it "garbage." Sharing his views on the recent MCU project, the actor said, "It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead."

Dorff's views come as a surprise given how the film has been faring well when it comes to critics reviews. Although it has been observed that the superhero genre often finds itself under the scrutiny of other celebs. Not long ago, acclaimed director Martin Scorsese also referred to superhero films as "theme parks" and not cinema. Stephen in a similar manner also criticised the genre saying he doesn't want to be in "one of those movies."

Considering how strongly Marvel fans feel about the studios' films, it looks like Dorff's comments are not going to go well with them. Scarlett Johansson or any other lead stars of the film are yet to respond to Stephen's harsh comments.

