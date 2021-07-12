Black Widow Box Office: Marvel film makes BIGGEST debut since pandemic with USD 80 million on opening weekend

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow becomes Marvel's biggest earner amid the pandemic with a massive US debut.

Black Widow is making history with its box office earnings and the film has now clinched a massive opening weekend collection of USD 80 million in the US as reported by Variety. It's the highest debut ever since the pandemic. The film also managed to beat the record set by Vin Diesel starrer F9 which had collected an opening of USD 70 million over its first weekend including Thursday previews. With Black Widow being the first Marvel film to release in theatres and several markets opening up after the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, it's no surprise that the film is performing well.

Black Widow was not only released in theatres but also had a streaming release on Disney+ Premier Access in US where it was available to watch at a price of USD 30. Interestingly, the simultaneous streaming release doesn't seem to have affected the business of its theatrical run and in fact, through the digital release, as per Variety, the film has managed to earn USD 60 million.

As for the film's overseas business, it has opened in countries where COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and cinema halls are functional. Through the circuits of Korea, Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan where the film had already taken a decent start, the collections jumped over the weekend to USD 78 million. Black Widow's global collection now stands at USD 158 million and added with the streaming access numbers, it's a massive USD 215 million.

Looking at the film's box office collections, it seems the delays caused in the release of this film owing to the pandemic, haven't affected its viewership in fact, it seems cinegoers are more keen to return to theatres.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland shares a message for former co-star Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow’s release; See what he said

Share your comment ×