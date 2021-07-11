Black Widow Box Office: MCU film earns pandemic best USD 39.5 million on its Friday debut in US

Marvel's first release since the pandemic has taken a massive start in the US as it gears up for the highest weekend total since COVID-19.

Marvel's first release since the pandemic began, Black Widow is already setting records at the box office. After Vin Diesel's F9 provided the much-needed boost to the box office amid the pandemic-hit business, Scarlett Johansson's superhero film is now making a bigger impact with its strong start at the box office. As per Deadline, the MCU film is set to see the best opening during the pandemic in US theatres.

The film took a strong start with Thursday previews raking up to USD 13.2 million followed by Friday's USD 26.3 million. With the film pulling off USD 39.5 million in previews included it has already gained the biggest single-day gross since the onset of COVID-19. In keeping with its box office trend, Deadline projects the film to have a USD 89 million three-day start which is the highest during the pandemic era.

The Scarlett Johansson starrer is set to beat F9 which had raked in USD 70 million over its opening weekend. While Black Widow's box office start seems strong, the film's business may get slightly affected because of its simultaneous release on the streaming platform Disney+ premier access for USD 30.

As for the overseas circuits, Black Widow hasn't opened in India yet due to COVID-19 restrictions. The film has opened in Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, and Mexico and as per Deadline, its overseas total from 41 material markets in the first two days stands at an estimated $22.4M to date.

The Johansson starrer received positive reviews for its story surrounding her character Natasha Romanoff's past. The film follows Romanoff in her pre-Avengers days. It also introduces us to the characters of David Harbour's Red Guardian, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff.

