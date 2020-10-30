Black Widow co stars Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson gush over their ‘instant sisterly bonding’

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson opened up about their respective roles in the film, plus the bond between the two.

Here’s what they had to say… Scarlett, on Black Widow: “I don’t want to candy-coat anything because it’s a challenge in a male-dominated industry to tell a woman’s story from the perspective of a female director and focus on the heart of something that is inherently female.”

Scarlett, on the roles she plays: “I look for women who I feel I can relate to on some level, that I have empathy for. That’s a bit complicated, obviously, because you can have empathy for people in different ways, and for different reasons. But if I can empathize with a character, no matter what their moral compass is, then that’s important to me.”

Florence, on the roles she wants to play: “…It’s always been, kind of, number-one top priority for me to find women who are totally fascinating and totally powerful in their own way. I really want to recognize the women I play, whether it’s that I recognize my mom in her, or my gran in her, or my sister in her. I want to play complex and confusing characters.”

Florence, her relationship with Scarlett: “I think maybe the tiredness did add to my not being so self-aware and just, I suppose, allowing myself to start taking the piss out of Scarlett from day one, which was great. And then from that point onward, we kind of did it to each other. It was instant sisterly bonding.”

