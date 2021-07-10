Black Widow director Cate Shortland addresses the possibility of a SEQUEL to the Scarlett Johansson starrer

Cate Shortland, who directed Black Widow, feels MCU fans are "all interested in seeing more of them [Black widow characters]," when asked about the possibility of Black Widow 2 being in the works.

Finally, Black Widow has hit theatres in the US and several other countries (not India, as of yet, unfortunately!) and is predicted to be the biggest box office draw in the COVID-19 pandemic era, overthrowing Vin Diesel and John Cena's F9. With rave reviews from both fans and critics alike, Black Widow director Cate Shortland was asked by ComicBook, in an interview, about the possibility of a sequel in the works to the Scarlett Johannson starrer.

While not outright confirming Black Widow 2, Cate did give her seal of approval to the possibility of there being a sequel and that's largely because of the "great characters" in the MCU movie. "I think they're all great characters and I think what people want is they want diversity. I think we want to see female superheroes kicking a*s," Shortland shared before adding, "I think we're all interested in seeing more of them," much to the excitement of MCU fans.

It's not just Scarlett who's being appreciated for her skilled act as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow; a character she's masterfully portrayed for more than a decade, but new MCU entrants Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff also received a warm welcome by die-hard, loyal fans for their spectacular performances.

Where do we sign up for Black Widow 2 to be in the works already?!

Would you like to see Black Widow 2? Share your honest thoughts and wildest theories on what the storyline could be for the sequel with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

With Nat's fate already sealed in Avengers: Endgame, however, it can be a safe bet to say that Black Widow 2 will most likely not have Johansson starring in it. Moreover, in various recent interviews to promote Black Widow, Scarlett, too, is more or less saying goodbye to her always cherished MCU character with what could possibly be her last Marvel outing. Read more about what Johansson had to say on the same in our ALSO READ link below.

Credits :ComicBook

