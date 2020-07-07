Black Widow director confirms a HUGE spoiler; Reveals Scarlett Johansson didn't want a funeral for Natasha

Black Widow is slated to release in November. Ahead of its release, Black Widow director Cate Shortland confirmed a spoiler from the Scarlett Johansson starrer.

Scarlett Johansson will play Black Widow for what seems like the last time in Marvel Cinematic Universe in the standalone movie. The Black Widow movie was set to release in May. However, the film's release was delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The MCU movie is now eyeing a November release date. While fans are waiting for the movie's release, Black Widow director Cate Shortland has revealed a crucial update about the movie. The filmmaker spilled the beans in an interview with Empire.

Shortland confirmed that Johannson's Natasha Romanoff will be handing over the baton to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. “[Kevin Feige] realised that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction. And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn’t know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female storyline,” Shortland said. This statement might put a rest to the theories suggesting that Yelena will meet her end in Black Widow. After all, it was planted in such a way in the trailers. That's not the only update Shortland shared.

The Black Widow helmer also revealed that Johansson did not want a funeral for the superhero in Avengers: Endgame. Following her death scene in the movie, the superheroes - Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor and others - mourned for her death but did not give her a funeral. This left several fans upset.

Shortland has now revealed that Johansson wouldn't want a funeral for her superhero. "In Endgame, the fans were upset that Natasha did not have a funeral. Whereas Scarlett, when I spoke to her about it, said Natasha wouldn’t have wanted a funeral. She’s too private, and anyway, people don’t really know who she is. So what we did in this film was allow the ending to be the grief the individuals felt, rather than a big public outpouring. I think that’s a fitting ending for her," Shortland revealed. During a recent quarantine watching event, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely referred to the lack of funeral. "We tried a few things. We could never land on one that felt good enough (and that didn't take you out of the moment in front of you)," McFeely tweeted.

In a preview of a magazine surfaced online and reported by Comicbook.com, Johansson teased that the movie will help fans understand the reason behind her sacrifice. "This film gives the opportunity for some sort of healing and understanding as to why Natasha decides to make that ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame," she says. The actress also revealed that the story will explore the emotional side of the bawselady.

The actress feels that Marvel wouldn't have been able to cut that deep back then. "It would have probably been much more of a straight-up spy thriller that maybe would have been a lot flashier in a different kind of way and just scratch the surface of what we do in this movie," she said, talking about making the movie before Black Widow's emotional sacrifice.

The actress further added that she felt Avengers: Endgame was "so satisfying" that she wanted to make sure a standalone movie on her character would be as satisfying. "I felt that Avengers: Endgame was so satisfying I wanted to make sure Black Widow would be so satisfying, not just for the fans, but also for myself, artistically and creatively, after a decade of playing this character. This film gives the opportunity for some sort of healing and understanding as to why Natasha decides to make that ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame," she said.

The actress also revealed that Black Widow is a combination of a specific and huge, unexpected ways of thinking. "I was thinking in a very small, specific way, and Kevin Feige thinks in this really huge, unexpected way. The combination of those two approaches is what you get in the Black Widow film. Kevin Feige's genius is that he really always thinks about what fans expect," she said.

Black Widow is slated to release on November 6. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

