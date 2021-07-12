Black Widow director REVEALS why Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man didn't have a cameo in Scarlett Johansson's film

Black Widow director Cate Shortland shared in a recent interview that she and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wanted Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) "to stand alone" in the MCU movie.

*SPOILERS ALERT* It was back in late 2019 when rumours swirled like wildfire of Robert Downey Jr. having a cameo, reprising his iconic MCU role as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, in Black Widow. Yes, we know that just like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Tony sacrifices himself and tragically dies in Avengers: Endgame, but given that the timeline of Scarlett's movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, MCU fans started speculating if potentially cut footage from the former MCU movie would be used for RDJ's special appearance in the Marvel Phase 4 film.

However, the ones who have already watched Black Widow know that Robert's heavily speculated cameo didn't make it to the final cut. As for why, the reason has now been revealed! In a recent interview with GamesRadar+ and Total Film, Black Widow director Cate Shortland confessed that there were "discussions" regarding potential cameos by other MCU characters. "Initially, there was discussions about everything, about all of the different characters," Cate divulged before explaining, "What we decided was, and I think Kevin was really great, he said, 'She doesn't need the boys.' We didn't want it to feel like she needs the support. We want her to stand alone. And she does."

Interestingly, while promoting Dolittle in early 2020, Downey himself had dismissed the Black Widow cameo rumours to Entertainment Tonight, quipping, "Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed." However, MCU fans felt that given Marvel's strict no spoilers motto, RDJ could have also been bluffing. Alas, he wasn't!

Nevertheless, an RDJ and ScarJo scene in Black Widow would have been a bittersweet, memorable moment for MCU fans, especially with how things ultimately turned out for the beloved MCU characters in Avengers: Endgame!

Would you have liked for Robert Downey Jr. to reprise his role as Tony Stark aka Iron Man for a Black Widow cameo? Or do you think Avengers: Endgame was the cherished MCU superhero's deserved swan song? Share your honest personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Black Widow director REVEALS why Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff didn't get a funeral like Iron Man

Meanwhile, also starring Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, Black Widow is yet to get a confirmed release date in India.

Share your comment ×