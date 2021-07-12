Black Widow director REVEALS why Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff didn't get a funeral like Iron Man

Black Widow director Cate Shortland spoke candidly in a recent interview about how Scarlett Johansson knew Natasha Romanoff would want to avoid the ubiquitous memorials and the museum exhibit like the ones dedicated to Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans).

*SPOILERS ALERT* Black Widow, which released in the US on July 9, features a post-credits scene in which Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) visits Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) grave post her heartbreaking death in Avengers: Endgame. Unlike the ubiquitous memorials dedicated to Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Spider-Man: Far From Home and the museum exhibit dedicated to Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Nat's grave is located in "in a really private place."

In a recent interview with Variety, Black Widow director Cate Shortland touched upon how Scarlett knew that her MCU character would want to avoid that kind of attention, which Tony and Steve were bestowed upon post their deaths, as much as possible. "Scarlett talked to me about it: Her character would have hated a public funeral. So I felt like the fact that she's buried in a really private place, in the boondocks somewhere, is perfect," Cate explained as the reasoning behind Natasha not receiving a grand funeral the way Tony did at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Black Widow is yet to get a confirmed release date in India. The MCU movie, which also stars David Harbour as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, saw a grand opening weekend figure of USD 215 million (global box office and Disney+ numbers combined), according to Variety. Black Widow registered the biggest box office debut since the COVID-19 pandemic, so far.

