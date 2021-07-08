Black Widow, The Eternals and all upcoming MCU releases that you should mark your calendars for

After Black Widow's July release, check out all the upcoming Marvel films and their release dates.

After the pandemic brought everything to a standstill, the hopes of getting to watch Marvel's most anticipated films such as Black Widow and Eternals also seemed lost. Although with the COVID-19 restrictions being uplifted in several countries and the theatres finally opening up, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is all set to be the studios' first major release. As the film hits the theatres on July 9, 2021, in the US and other countries, Marvel kicks off its big release calendar for the year.

With Black Widow, Marvel will tell us Natasha Romanoff's origins story, a tale that MCU fans have waited to witness for long. After Black Widow, the wait is not much longer for fans as the next MCU project to hit the screens will be Simu Liu's exciting superhero project, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that is slated for a September release.

While MCU series have been keeping us entertained on streaming platforms, here's a look at the studios' upcoming film releases that have been announced till now.

Black Widow - July 9, 2021

Scarlett Johansson will return as Natasha Romanoff with some new MCU additions of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz in a film that will explore Black Widow's KGB past and her showdown with the Taskmaster.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - September 3, 2021

Simu Liu is all set to play a Kung Fu master who will learn the secrets of his past and come to terms with his true powers as he deciphers his connection to the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Eternals - November 5, 2021

With a stellar cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, and more all making their MCU debuts, this film is going to be a stunner.

Spider-Man No Way Home - December 17, 2021

Tom Holland will return for his third film in the Spider-Man franchise at the end of this year and after the recent rumours about his off-screen romance with co-star Zendaya, we bet fans are looking forward to this film even more.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022

The much-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel with a reportedly horror twist will release next year and hopefully there won't be any delays ahead of this Benedict Cumberbatch film's release.

Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022

Taika Waititi has promised more love and thunder than ever in the fourth Thor film and with Natalie Portman, Christian Bale coming on board for this film, we can expect epic things from it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8, 2022

While later actor Chadwick Boseman will be dearly missed, the Black Panther sequel is expected to take his legacy forward through the remaining characters.

The Marvels - November 11, 2022

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will return for another film and will be seen alongside Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

Fans will have to wait a tad longer for the third installment of Ant-Man as it releases in 2023. The film will have Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. - May 5, 2023

Another 2023 release that has been confirmed by Marvel is the third volume of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoey Saldana starrer Guardians of the Galaxy. Not much has been known about the film except that it will be Bautista's last outing as Drax.

Among these MCU releases, which film are you most excited about? Tell us in comments.

