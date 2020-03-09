Black Widow: Final trailer of Scarlett Johansson starrer to be out THIS week? Find Out

Natasha Romanoff fans can rejoice as rumours are rife of a final trailer for Black Widow surfacing this week. Scarlett Johansson will be joined by new MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) entrants like David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz in the Cate Shortland directorial.

It's soon going to be a year since we were left devastated with the after-effects of Avengers: Endgame. While Tony Stark's death still leaves us bruised, we also lost another OG 6 Avengers, as Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself to help save humanity. However, Natasha Romanoff fans have a reason to celebrate as Scarlett Johansson finally got her well-deserved standalone film with Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4 film also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles.

While we have already got a few sneak-peeks into what we can expect from the upcoming film, the final trailer for Black Widow is yet to surface on the Internet. Given the fact that Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War released around the same time as Black Widow, many are reporting the final trailer date to be similar to the last two Avengers installments. Avengers: Endmage's final trailer dropped on March 14, 2019, while Avengers: Infinity War's final trailer dropped on March 16, 2018. Hence, Black Widow's final trailer is most likely out this week with some reporting that the exact date would be March 10, 2020, around 6:30 pm.

Watch Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh wishing MCU fans on International Women's Day below:

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Scarlett had recalled the time she was rejected from playing Black Widow over Emily Blunt. The Oscar-nominated actress was with her then-husband Ryan Reynolds when she got the disappointing call. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the A Quiet Place Part II star had to opt out of playing the MCU character and the rest, as they say, is history.

Black Widow is slated to release in India on April 30, 2020.

