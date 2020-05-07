Black Widow: Florence Pugh RECALLS endearing moment exchanged with Scarlett Johannson during Comic Con reveal

Florence Pugh, who makes her MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut in Black Widow, recalled an endearing moment she exchanged with Scarlett Johansson when the cast of the Cate Shortland directorial was revealed for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Read below to know what the Little Women star had to share on the same.

MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans were eagerly waiting to see Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, one last time, especially after the heartbreaking ending of Avengers: Endgame. While our wish of a Black Widow solo film finally came true, after more than a decade, we're going to have to wait for a few months before the Cate Shortland directorial hits the theatres. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Black Widow will now release on November 6, 2020. Along with Scarlett, Black Widow also stars Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova who makes her MCU debut with this film.

It was at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, during the Marvel Studios Hall H Panel when the Black Widow cast was first introduced to the world. In a recent interview for Elle UK, Florence got candid about how she was extremely nervous about the reaction from fans, in particular, to her Russian accent. However, in an endearing moment shared with her co-star Scarlett, the nervousness became calmer. "I was scared because my Russian accent was going to be out there and I didn’t know what it sounded like. I’m also playing a character who no one’s seen before but they’ve read about her; I didn’t know whether people were going to hate me," Pugh recalled.

"We [Scarlett Johansson] both stood there and I instantly had clammy, sweaty hands. Scarlett gave me her hand and we squeezed each other, and she also had clammy hands! And then I was like, 'Oh, this never gets old. This is just as powerful [for you] and you’re their legend,'" the Little Women star added.

Meanwhile, Florence also noted to Elle UK that when she got the part in Black Widow, she wanted to be aware of the regime that was required for her role. Especially, if it was Marvel or she calling the shots, which was a very big deal for her. Pugh stated that she didn't want to be a part of something where she was constantly checked on with people making sure that she was in the "right" shape which is not her at all.

