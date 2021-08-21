Black Widow: Here’s when Scarlett Johansson’s superhero movie is slated to RELEASE in India

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow finally has a release date for its Indian audience. The movie is set to release in India on September 3 on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie is set to revolve around Scarlett’s Marvel character Natasha Romanoff and her life before she sacrificed herself for Hawkeye.

The trailer of the movie has been released in Hindi for audiences in India. Once the movie releases, it can be streamed in languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Incidentally, the day Black Widow is releasing in India is also the date on which Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is slated to release globally!

The movie includes big names - Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia, Yolanda Lynes as Red Room Widow, OT Fagbenie as Rick Mason, Olivier Richters as Muscular Gulag Inmate, Ray Wistone as Dreykov, and Ever Anderson as young Natasha Romanoff, among others.

The movie is not set to hit the theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While sharing the premiere date on Twitter, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, “Black Widow is done running from her past, and from you. Marvel’s movie of the year releases 3rd September! In English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.”

Black Widow is done running from her past, and from you. Marvel's movie of the year releases 3rd September! In English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Watch Official English Trailer :- https://t.co/udUpoMlFtl — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 21, 2021

Fans have already taken to Twitter to reveal their excitement for the release. While some are waiting to watch the blockbuster movie, others are simply elated by the fact that they will witness Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow after a span of many months.

