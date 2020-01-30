Black Widow LEAKED spoiler claims David Harbour's Red Guardian is the worst part of the MCU movie

Scarlett Johansson is all set to drop our jaws with the Black Widow movie. However, a new leak claims that David Harbour's Red Guardian is not a great character in the movie.

Black Widow doesn't release until May this year. However, rumours about the final output are already making the headlines. The Scarlett Johansson starrer sees Marvel Studios exploring the Avenger's past in the standalone movie. While the trailer and the special look teases a jaw-dropping movie, a new report claims that David Harbour stands out like a sour thumb in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. As per a leak on 4chan, the Red Guardian is probably the worst part of Black Widow.

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD:

Yes, the Stranger Things star acted as comic relief in the Black Widow trailer. However, the leaker claims he doesn't go down well in the movie. As reported by Comic Book News, the leaker states, "Super cheesy forced quip guy. His death was welcome even though it's played for tears."

While the makers have kept details surrounding Taskmaster under the wraps, the leaker alleges Taskmaster is Black Widow's ex, played by O-T Fagbenle. Fans would remember him from The Hand Maid's Tale. If that wasn't enough, IMDb also supports the alleged leak by enlisting Fagnele as Mason in Black Widow. Although these leaks seem to be convincing, we would suggest you take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, a new Black Widow trailer is expected to drop at the Super Bowl this weekend. Hopefully, the new trailer would give us a better look at the Taskmaster. What do you hope to see in the new trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

