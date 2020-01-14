Black Widow New Trailer: Scarlett as Natasha Romanoff joins forces with Florence Pugh to fight Taskmaster

In the new 1 minute 30 second trailer, Scarlett Johansson talks about returning home as she proclaims yet again that she is done running from her past.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are in for a treat as Marvel Studios dropped the latest Black Widow trailer on Tuesday. Titled as special look, the Scarlett Johansson starrer reinforces the thought that Black Widow will be high on action. The new trailer introduces us to the MCU's brand new villain -- the Taskmaster, a trained mercenary. The superhero movie marks the beginning of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. Judging by the action-packed trailer, MCU is looking at kicking-off the new phase with a bang!

In the new 1 minute 30 second trailer, Scarlett talks about returning home as she proclaims yet again that she is done running from her past. Scarlett also teams up with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. The reunion of the two is teased in the trailer as they explore their bond as sisters. Belova becomes the second Black Widow in the comics series, and is referred to as Romanoff’s sister in the trailer.

David Harbour as Red Guardian also makes an appearance in the trailer alongside his family. But it is Scarlett's face off with Taskmaster towards the end that takes the trailer to a whole new level. As per reports, Taskmaster is known for his ability to mimic the physical capabilities of anyone he’s fighting. Fans could not help but go gaga over Scarlett and Taskmaster.

Check out the Black Widow trailer here:

Black Widow is one of Marvel Studios’ two big movie projects this year. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020, in the US and on April 30, 2020, in India. The movie is directed by Cate Shortland. What did you think about the new Black Widow trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

