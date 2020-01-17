Black Widow: Robert Downey Jr breaks his silence on a possible cameo in Scarlett Johansson starrer

Robert Downey Jr. was asked to comment on Iron Man's possible return to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) with a cameo in Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson. Read below to know what RDJ had to share on the same.

While we are still thinking about Avengers: Endgame and are crying about the fates of Iron Man and Black Widow, the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans can get excited as Scarlett Johansson will return one more time as Natasha Romanoff. Aptly titled Black Widow, this Cate Shortland directorial takes place between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles.

As excited as we are for Scarlett to finally get the solo film which Black Widow was deserving of for the longest time, it's the possibility of a cameo by Iron Man that has everyone shocked! We know that Tony Stark boldly sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos in Endgame but the time period in which Black Widow takes place, the cameo possibility is tremendous. But what does Robert Downey Jr. have to say about the possible cameo in Black Widow?

"Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know," RDJ quipped to Entertainment Tonight when asked about the rumoured cameo alongside Johansson.

Black Widow is slated to release on April 30, 2020.

On the other hand, RDJ's film Dolittle, which marks his first project since saying goodbye to Iron Man, released today, i.e. January 17, 2020.

