Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson CONFIRMS 'meaningful' connection between Yelena and Natasha's shared vest

Scarlett Johansson addresses the major Avengers: Infinity War easter egg in Black Widow.

When it comes to dropping easter eggs, there's probably no beat for Marvel given how well they connect links from one film to another. For the longest time, fans have been discussing one major connection between Black Widow and Avengers: Infinity War and recently actress Scarlett Johansson confirmed the same. The actress finally addressed the mystery surrounding Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova wearing a green vest that looked exactly like the one Natasha wore in Infinity War.

As reported by Comicbook, Johansson while speaking about the share vest between Yelena and Natasha said, "Well it actually is an important thing. It seems very superficial, but it actually is very unique, it’s a very meaningful thing. That’s totally a Kevin Feige thing. He loves all of that backstory stuff and things that connect characters to one another."

For the unreversed, Johansson's Natasha can be seen wearing a green vest during the Thanos battle in Avengers: Infinity War. Many have observed that she is also seen matching her hair colour blonde, similar to Pugh's Yelena. Fans have wondered if Natasha pays a tribute of sorts to Yelena in Infinity War.

Adding further about the story of the vest, Johansson added, "When we designed [the vest] then, it was really just a different look for the character, but it’s fun how Kevin’s mind works in this - he’s like an imagineer in that way, where he thinks of all the little hidden things that people will give, things that are seemingly innocuous, some heart. It’s an heirloom, it becomes an heirloom in this unexpected, funny way", via Comicbook.

Black Widow will focus on Natasha Romanoff's origins story and we will see her pre-Avengers days. The film will introduce Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as the Red Guardian. The film is slated for a July 2021 release.

