Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson to hand over Black Widow mantel to Florence Pugh in MCU movie?

Black Widow's future post the events of Avengers: Endgame is still under the dark. Speculations are high that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova could take over Natasha Romanoff's superhero duties.

The mystery over Marvel Studios' plans for Black Widow continues to loom over fans. Since Natasha Romanoff sacrificed her life in return for the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame, fans have been questioning if a new actress would be roped in to play Black Widow. The new Black Widow trailer left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans speculating if Florence Pugh could fill the heavy shoes of Scarlett Johansson in future Marvel movies. Who wouldn't speculate it, especially after Florence mirrored Scarlett in her introduction scene in the trailer with ease?

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Florence recently spoke to UPROXX and confirmed that the movie doesn't focus on handing over the mantle from Natasha to Yelena Belova. Instead, the movie focuses on Natasha Romanoff's story. "No, I actually will say when we were making it, it wasn’t anything like that at all. And I am saying it very honestly, it certainly didn’t feel like a passing of the torch kind of film when we were making it," Florence confesses.

"I think the direction and the feeling and the vibe behind it was genuinely just trying to make this complicated and painful story. And do it justice because a lot of fans have been waiting for her film. And also a lot of people I think will appreciate this story," she added. Florence further explained that director Cate Shorthand shows the two women "facing their history and facing their pain."

The trailer confirmed that the MCU superhero will be taking a trip down her past and finish some unfinished business before she dived into the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow is set to release on May 1, 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

