Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson & Kevin Feige explain why a standalone film on Natasha took so long to make

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Feige explained why a Black Widow standalone film took a decade to make. Read below to know what Scarlett and Kevin had to share on the same.

Let's face it! For MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, it's almost like drought season with the last releases being Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home! However, all will change with the release of Black Widow, which gives Scarlett Johansson her first standalone film in Marvel Studios. Black Widow was always a fan-favourite and fans were always left wondering as to why there wasn't a solo film on Natasha Romanoff. Tackling the same question is Scarlett and Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige.

During a candid chat with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin explained, "We had been planning the conclusion for the Infinity Saga for the past five or six years, and Natasha’s journey within those films took the priority. The notion of breaking out for a standalone film that takes place in the past, for a character that we already knew and were already following, didn’t feel right." On the other hand, Johansson felt unsure about whether she wanted a solo Black Widow film explaining to EW, "I was like, I think I’m good. If we [were] going to do this, it had to be creatively fulfilling. I’ve been working for such a long time, and I have to feel like I’m challenged. I don’t want to do the same thing that I’d already done before."

Are you excited to see Scarlett Johansson slay in Black Widow? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Black Widow Trailer: Scarlett Johansson's Nat is done running from her past as Florence Pugh packs a punch

Directed by Cate Shortland and also starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow is slated to release in India on April 30, 2020.

Credits :Entertainment Weekly

Read More