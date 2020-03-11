Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson says her character found strength in the acceptance of its vulnerabilities

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Marriage Story actress who has nailed her performance as Black Widow time and again further stated that there is a strong need today to have female superhero characters who are fierce and brave.

The stunning Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson in an interview with Entertainment Weekly said that her character of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff has found strength in the acceptance of its vulnerabilities. The Marriage Story actress who has nailed her performance as Black Widow time and again further stated that there is a strong need today to have female superhero characters who are fierce and brave. Scarlett Johansson does not fail to mention that a female superhero character should not be like Batman donning heels. The character needs to have its individuality.

The actress who impressed the fans and film audience across the globe with her brilliant performance in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story will be dealing with the ghosts of the past. The Black Widow's character will be explored in depth after the ground-breaking film, Avengers: Endgame. This film broke box office records and became the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office, beating James Cameron's film Avatar. Now, the latest news reports state that Scarlett Johansson did not want to do anything that was repetitive in nature. The actress further stated in her interview that she would have agreed to do a standalone film on Black Widow's character if it gave her the opportunity to do more and was a challenging part to take up.

Check out the trailer of Black Widow

Now, the fans and film audiences across the globe are eagerly looking forward to the film, with Scarlett Johansson. The film will also feature, Stranger Things star David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz in key roles. The film will hit the big screen on April 30 in India.

(ALSO READ: Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson & Kevin Feige explain why a standalone film on Natasha took so long to make)

Read More