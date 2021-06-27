Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff gears up for a fierce fight with Taskmaster in new promo

Black Widow's new teaser reveals Taskmaster's powers and an exciting duel between him and Natasha Romanoff.

A new clip of Marvel's most anticipated films, Black Widow, was released recently and it finally gives us a glimpse into the film's lead antagonist, Taskmaster. The promo showcases Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff gearing up for a duel with her nemesis and prior to that, she's seen discussing his unique powers. Taskmaster's abilities remain the focus of the new promo as we learn how he controls his army.

The teaser hints at an epic showdown between Natasha and the Taskmaster and we bet fans can't wait to watch it soon. The clip also reveals what makes Taskmaster one of the deadliest Marvel villains as it suggests how his character can mimic anybody’s movements and fighting styles, thus making him immune to any attack.

In another portion of the teaser, we also get to see the Taskmaster taking on David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov or Red Guardian who is a Russian super-soldier. The teaser promises a tough fight for Natasha and some incredible action sequences.

Check out the new promo of Black Widow here:

The film also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff who are also seen in a few glimpses in the promo. Black Widow will mainly chronicle Natasha Romanoff’s past as a Russian spy before she became an Avenger or even a S.H.I.E.L.D agent. The film will explore her past with the Red Room, the Soviet program that trained young girls to become ruthless killers.

Black Widow after facing several delays amid the pandemic is finally slated to release in theatres on July 9, 2021.

