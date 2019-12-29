Black Widow: Second trailer of Scarlett Johansson's MCU movie is coming our way on THIS date

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios rolled out the first Black Widow trailer. While fans are still decoding the trailer, a new TV spot has confirmed a new Black Widow trailer is coming our way in a few days.

Marvel Studios is not giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a chance to beg. Well, at least not in the case of Black Widow. The first MCU movie in Phase 4 sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her Marvel superhero character for a standalone movie. The movie, directed by Cate Shorthand, juggles between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Although fans had to wait until December 2019 for the first trailer to drop, it seems like the wait for the second trailer isn't going to be as long as the first trailer.

As per a new TV spot, the new Black Widow trailer will land in our hands during the NCAA's National Championship game on January 13. That's merely a month since the first trailer made its way on YouTube. To top it off, the NFL's Super Bowl happens in February and knowing the trend, we wouldn't be surprised to see Disney roll out a new TV spot for the Johansson starrer summer release.

Check out the TV spot confirming new Black Widow trailer release date below:

WE’RE GETTING A BLACK WIDOW EXCLUSIVE LOOK ON JANUARY 13th!! NAT STANS HOW ARE WE FEELING?!? pic.twitter.com/DbGrSD7iN8 — regina (@crimsonwidows) December 28, 2019

While we have got a glimpse of Black Widow with the trailer released this month, there are still several unanswered questions. Before the trailer released, rumours made the rounds suggesting that Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr would be appearing in the Black Widow, reprising his role as Iron Man aka Tony Stark. The trailer also teased the possibility of Jeremy Renner turning up in the movie.

What do you wish to see in the second Black Widow trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

