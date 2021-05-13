Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson to receive ‘Generation Award’ at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Scarlett Johansson is the latest recipient of the Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards after the likes of Sandra Bullock, Johnny Depp, and Tom Cruise.

MTV has announced that the prolific Scarlett Johansson best known for her portrayal of Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe is the latest recipient of the ‘Generation Award’ at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards that is going to be held on Sunday. Scarlett made her debut in the fantasy comedy North in 1994 and hence she is an integral part of showbusiness for over 26 years with many blockbusters and critically acclaimed feathers in her cap. Generation Award suffices of stars who have been definitive in the generation they belong to and have managed immense influence through their filmography to have made a strong impact on the minds of the audiences.

Some of the previous stars who have received the awards are Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg, and Reese Witherspoon to name a few. The award will celebrate the year’s highest-rated films and television shows and Marvel’s WandaVision is leading the game with five nominations. The Boys, The Mandalorian, and Emily in Paris are also some of the shows being highlighted at the award night.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has received three nominations and the lead actor Sacha Baron Cohen will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award for the overall impact and his groundbreaking comedy has made in the world of cinema and television. Leslie Jones will host the first half of the ceremony that will honor the scripted film and TV Awards while Nikki Glaser will host the second night of the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which will honour unscripted titles.

