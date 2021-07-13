Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson REVEALS the 'creepy' first gift that husband Colin Jost gave her

Scarlett Johansson during her recent appearance on a late-night show, spilled the beans about her husband's first gift to her, which came for her along with a 'Hi Scarlet' card.

Scarlett Johansson seems to be in a great place now given that her Marvel film Black Widow has finally released in theatres after several delays amid the pandemic. The film has also managed to make a great start at the box office as it scored a pandemic best opening weekend collection. To promote her movie which has also simultaneously released on Disney+ Premier Access, she recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers.



During her appearance, while Johansson strayed clear of saying anything about her pregnancy rumours, the 36-year-old actress opened up about her husband Colin Jost's unique sense of humour as she recalled the "creepy" first gift he gave her. She said, "The first thing he ever got me was, I guess he went on some trip...when he did stand-up he goes all over the place and then he'll go to, like, these weird little antique malls and stuff and find haunting presents for people,"



"And he got me a bullfrog, like, a taxidermy bullfrog playing I think like the banjo or something like that", said Johansson. She further also added how the gift came with a card that said "Hi Scarlett."



"It was just so creepy. And then I tried to get rid of it, but I felt bad throwing it away because it was the first present he got me," she added. Scarlett said that Colin would move the gift around their house, and she would find it in the drawer or in her closet, while running errands for her six-year-old daughter Rose.



The duo has been engaged since May 2019 and got married recently, in October 2020. While the couple hasn't confirmed yet, reports have suggested that Johansson and Jost are expecting their first child together.



ALSO READ: Black Widow director REVEALS why Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff didn't get a funeral like Iron Man

Share your comment ×