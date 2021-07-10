Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson states she has 'no plans to return as Natasha Romanoff'

Scarlett Johansson revealed that her latest MCU outing Black Widow "feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity [Natasha Romanoff]."

Amidst early predictions of ruling the global box office in the COVID-19 pandemic era, Black Widow potentially marks Scarlett Johansson's last tryst as her beloved MCU character Natasha Romanoff. During an interview with Fatherly, when asked if she was done with Black Widow and the Avengers, Scarlett had a firm stance: "I have no plans to return as Natasha."

Talking about how she feels the Cate Shortland directorial feels like the perfect full stop for Nat's journey in the MCU, Johansson explained, "I feel really satisfied with this film. It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity." However, the 36-year-old actress isn't completely ruling out a return to the MCU! "I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there's just an incredible wealth of stories there," the two time Oscar nominee revealed.

"Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting. I think there's a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect," the Avengers: Endgame star concluded.

As said in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even death can't stop a fan-favourite character from returning! Hence, never say never!

While Black Widow released in the US and several other countries on July 9, a release date for India is yet to be unveiled as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, who all make their MCU debuts with this movie.

