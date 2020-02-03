Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer: 'Avengers weren't my first family,' admits Scarlett Johansson's MCU superhero

A new Black Widow TV spot was dropped during the Super Bowl. The new trailer sees Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff address the Avengers and teases an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat watch.

A new Black Widow TV spot was dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The summer release sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow after Avengers: Endgame. The trailer released in December and teased Marvel Cinematic Universe fans about some "unfinished business." Months after the first trailer dropped, Marvel Studios dropped a new TV spot during the Super Bowl and it sees Black Widow mentioning the Avengers and talk about the choices she has made to reach where she has.

The superhero is joined by her family in Budapest. While the visuals see Black Widow in action and tease her dark history, a voiceover hears Natasha telling, "The Avengers weren't my first family," after she informs viewers that they "don't know everything" about her. "At some point we all have to choose, between what the world wants you to be, and who you are," Romanoff declares while she joins her Black Widow family to fight the taskmaster and other enemies.

The TV spot puts the spotlight on Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian. Check out the Black Widow Super Bowl TV spot below:

Black Widow kicks off Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. Set in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, rumours tease Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye's appearance in Black Widow. The Marvel movie releases on May 1 in the US and April 30 in India.

