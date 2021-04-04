Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff hints at ‘unfinished business’

Marvel Studios have released a new trailer for Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow. Take a look.

The Scarlett Johansson-starrer ‘Black Widow’ has created a lot of hype this summer. Being one of the most-awaited films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie has undoubtedly engaged all fans with the intriguing plot. The film is all set to premiere in the theaters on July 9 as the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions slowly come at ease. Now, Marvel Studios official Twitter handle shared a new trailer of the forthcoming film and netizens can’t contain their excitement.

The two minutes long teaser is bound to make Marvels fans reminisce the Avengers saga once again. Giving us a glimpse of the Iron Man, the trailer shows Scarlett Johansson in her lead role as Natasha Romanoff giving insight on what we can expect from the superhero adventure by declaring, “You don't know everything about me, I've lived a lot of lives, I made mistakes choosing between what the world wants you to be, and who you are.” Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the trailer also hinted at "unfinished business" and secrets of Natasha’s past before becoming an Avenger, and goes back to "where it all started."

Check out Black Widow’s trailer:

The Cate Shortland directorial Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov and the Red Guardian. The superhero film will also release on Disney+ on the same date. Earlier this year, Bob Chapek who is the CEO of Disney, revealed that the movie will be released in theatres despite many other films moving to streaming platforms.

