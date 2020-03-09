Black Widow Trailer: Scarlett Johansson's Nat is done running from her past as Florence Pugh packs a punch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

We're just a few weeks away from the release of Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff and giving MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans a major tease, the makers shared the final trailer of the Cate Shortland directorial which is sure to give you goosebumps. Watch Black Widow's final trailer below.

"At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are. I made my choice. I'm done running," Natasha Romanoff's voiceover engulfs the last few seconds of the final, mesmerising trailer of Black Widow that breathes new life into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4 film, slated for release in just a few weeks time. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow is shaping up to be the movie that the OG 6 Avenger deserved right from the start, and the final trailer is proof of that!

Black Widow's final trailer which dropped just a while back begins with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) relaying how she tells people about her sister Nat being a science teacher in the West with a husband who renovates houses while Romanoff quips that it's not her story. We are then caught up with Natasha's past through the villain of the story, Taskmaster, who controls the deadly Red Room, which trapped Yelena as well. It's then a race against time for the sisters against Taskmaster and his protégés as they are accompanied by Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).

What's especially intriguing about Black Widow's final trailer is the goosebumps-inducing action sequences especially the showdown between Nat and Taskmaster along with Yelena, who definitely packs a punch and promises to be a force to be reckoned with! It will be an interesting dynamic between the sisters that takes center stage as Natasha tries to wipe off the red of her ledger.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is slated to release in India on April 30, 2020.

