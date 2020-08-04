  • facebook
From Black Widow to WandaVision; Here’s everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe will release in 2020

While the entertainment industry is at a standstill due to the current global pandemic, MCU is still promising to keep us entertained through these new releases. Scroll down to see all the movies and shows that MCU is releasing in 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has delayed many films (like Tenet) indefinitely this year, but Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to keep us entertained even through these difficult times by releasing new films. While previous Marvel movies like Endgame brought an end to some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and served as a finale to the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the MCU will continue. So below, we are listing all the new MCU movies that are slated to release this year. 

 

1.Black Widow, November 2020: We know the character Black Widow sacrifices herself in Avengers: Endgame to obtain the Soul Stone and defeat Thanos, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel from moving forward with her character in the MCU. At birth, the Black Widow is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative.

 

2.WandaVision, December 2020: WandaVision is an upcoming American web television miniseries created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer, based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

 

3.The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, August 2020: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to debut in late 2020 on Disney+ and will consist of six episodes to be released weekly rather than all at once. It was originally scheduled to be released in August 2020 but was delayed due to filming being suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo on why people love Marvel movies: They want to see people who are fighting for the little guy

Credits :Getty Images

