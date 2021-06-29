Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson on finding it difficult to say goodbye to Natasha Romanoff: It's bittersweet

Scarlett Johansson, in a recent interview, revealed how she feels "really proud" of Black Widow and thinks "it's great to go out on a high note" as Natasha Romanoff.

Grab your tissues, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans! Scarlett Johansson may have just confirmed that Black Widow will indeed be her swan song as the beloved Natasha Romanoff during a recent appearance on Good Morning America to promote the Cate Shortland directorial. During the candid chat, which included Scarlett quipping about how her husband Colin Jost is "spoiler averse" to Marvel secrets, the 36-year-old actress admitted how it's "bittersweet" for her to say goodbye to her fan-favourite character.

While in the MCU, it's a never say never attitude, with Tom Hiddleston and Paul Bettany's respective returns in Loki and WandaVision being the most recent best examples, there's a sense of 'likely' finality when it comes to Johansson's appearance in Black Widow. When asked if it was hard to leave Nat behind, Scarlett confessed, "I think it's bittersweet. I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to."

"But I feel really proud of this film [Black Widow] and I think it's great to go off in a, go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we've done so far. So yeah, like I said, it's bittersweet." Johansson concluded.

From Iron Man 2 to Black Widow, Scarlett's MCU journey has surely been a wild roller coaster ride!

Are you excited to see Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff; on what quite possibly could be her last time, in Black Widow? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson confirms MAJOR theory about Black Widow; Says film will reveal what happened in Budapest

Meanwhile, also starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow releases in the US on July 9.

Credits :Good Morning America YouTube

Share your comment ×