BLACKPINK The Album: Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie's debut studio album to release on THIS date

BLINKS can finally breathe a sigh of relief as BLACKPINK is finally getting their long-overdue debut studio album. Titled BLACKPINK The Album, read below to know when the album will be dropping this year along with other exciting details.

2020 has witnessed the epic comeback of BLACKPINK, who are currently gearing up for the release of their highly-awaited debut studio album. The three-part comeback kickstarted with a pre-release single How You Like That after which we'll be getting another single release (along with a mysterious artist) in August. This will all culminate with the third step which is an album release. Originally, YG Entertainment had teased a September release but now the date has been pushed a bit more as revealed by BLACKPINK's agency on Twitter.

Along with a mysterious teaser poster, BLACKPINK unveiled the release date for their debut studio album titled BLACKPINK The Album as October 2, 2020. That's right, BLINKS! Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie plan to own October like the true Queens that they are. Moreover, it's the teaser poster that has us intrigued. With a black backdrop, we see an intricately crafted pink crown with a huge stone shining in between. What this signifies, well, we'll have to wait and watch for more clues to make its way for BLINKS to decipher more accurately.

Check out the gorgeous BLACKPINK The Album Teaser Poster below:

Are you excited for BLACKPINK The Album? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Post How You Like That, BLACKPINK tease new single with eccentric poster; To collaborate with a mystery artist

Furthermore, YG put out a statement revealing more details about BLACKPINK The Album on BLACKPINK's official Facebook page. "BLACKPINK 1st Full Album [BLACKPINK THE ALBUM] Hello. This is YG Entertainment. This is the 1st Full Album release announcement for [BLACKPINK THE ALBUM], which will be released on Oct 2, 2020. [BLACKPINK THE ALBUM] is the First Full album since their debut in 2016, and it is consists of CD, photo books, photo cards, and so on. [BLACKPINK THE ALBUM] Pre-order: to be announced. Where to make reservation: to be announced. Release Date: to be announced. Component : PHOTOBOOK + CD + POSTCARD SET + RANDOM PHOTOCARD + RANDOM POSTCARD + LYRICS BOOK + POSTER *details are subjected to change in the process of production. More information to be announced soon. We ask for your interest and support. Thank you," YG shared.

Share your comment ×