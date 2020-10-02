BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream CROSSES 300 million views on YouTube just a month after it’s release

After just one month of releasing their latest single Ice Cream with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK’s music video for Ice Cream has hit 300 million views! Their hit song with Selena Gomez--Ice Cream, was released on August 28 and has since managed to surpass 300 million views on YouTube on October 1. The success has come after just over a month of the talented bunch releasing this song. The song Ice Cream also marks BLACKPINK’s eighth music video to reach the milestone following BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, and How You Like That.

In case you missed it, yesterday, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel had surpassed 48.8 million subscribers. Which put BLACKPINK past American DJ Marshmello as the artist with the second most subscribers on YouTube. The only other artist on YouTube with more subscribers is Justin Bieber, who currently has 57.2 million subscribers.

In August, following the release of How You Like That, the group’s long-awaited comeback that broke several YouTube records at the time, BLACKPINK surpassed Eminem to become the fourth most subscribed artist. After the release of their Ice Cream collaboration with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK surpassed Ed Sheeran to be the third most subscribed artist on YouTube. BLACKPINK achieved their new milestone of the second most subscribed artist on YouTube with just a few days left until the release of their first full-length album on October 2.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: The Album's Tracklist finally unveiled with Cardi B collab; Jisoo, Jennie help write Lovesick Girls

Credits :YG Entertainment

Share your comment ×