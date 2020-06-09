BLACKPINK: BLINKS demand better treatment for Rosé by sending a truck to YG building

BLINKS' gesture to show their support BLACKPINK singer Rosé has caught everyone's attention.

BLACKPINK has a busy month coming their way. The four-member band, constituting of Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo, are gearing up for the comeback. Not only did YG Entertainment has confirmed their new album, but the agency has also confirmed that Rose, Lisa, and Jisoo will be releasing their solo tracks in the coming few months. As their fans, BLINKS, prepare for the release of some new music, a few BLINKS have reportedly come forward to demand better treatment for Rosé.

As reported by Koreaboo, a few members of the fandom sent a LED truck protesting in support of Rosé to the YG building. BLINK member AJ took to Twitter and shared a video of the truck stationed in the front of the building. It was also revealed that the truck would remain in the spot for another day.

Although it wasn't clear who are the BLINK members behind the truck, the message on the truck demanded the songstress be treated better. "Even if she is able to sing so perfectly with emotion, it’s a pity she does not have any drama OSTs. Blinks want Rosé to participate in a drama OST as soon as possible," the message on the truck read. "Give Rosé what she deserve," written in English on the truck while the Korean translation read, "Rosé deserves better treatment." Several BLINKS took to Twitter and shared their reaction to the move.

you've worked hard. hands up to you! respect. — Louise (@Louise65699772) June 9, 2020

there is no news about blackpink comeback so kblinks should not stop rosénators from doing the project for rosé they are doing it to ask yg to treat rosé better and there is nothing wrong with that kblinks should admit that rosé is mistreated and let rosénators send the trucks — Asmae (@pinkseesaw) June 8, 2020

Thank you for this hope it's work — Violet (@Vivuion) June 9, 2020

thank you so much, aj. you're the best. @ygofficialblink — a cheesy bp stan u must unfollow if u aint a blink (@that1997girly) June 9, 2020

This isn't the first time BLINKS have come forward to support Rosé. Last year, fans used the hashtag #StayStrongRosé to show their support towards the singer.

