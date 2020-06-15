BLACKPINK Comeback Teaser Posters: BLINKS mesmerised by blonde Jennie, brown Jisoo, red Lisa and lavender Rosé

BLINKS can't handle their excitement as the BLACKPINK Comeback Teaser Posters featuring the members - Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé have finally been unveiled. Check out the mesmerising teaser posters below.

The clock is ticking as BLINKS have a very good reason to lose their s**t. After impatiently waiting for almost one and a half years, BLACKPINK is finally gearing up for their highly-awaited 2020 Comeback. Their last venture was the super successful Kill This Love EP, which released in April 2019. The three-part comeback kickstarts on June 26, when BLACKPINK's pre-release single from their first official untitled album will be dropped. Then, another track will drop in July or August with a special format. Finally, BLACKPINK's album will release in September 2020.

While the pre-release single announcement was made a few days back, BLINKS were treated kindly today with four Comeback Teaser Posters with the members - Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé - featuring in them. What the fandom could not get over was the feisty hair colour changes in Jennie, Lisa and Rosé while Jisoo opted for chocolate brown hair and still rocked the simple look in a funky manner. As it's been a while since Jennie dyed her hair, fans were pleasantly surprised to see the rapper sport blond locks. Lisa looks fierce AF in her red avatar while Rosé's dazzling hair colour makes up for her hidden face in her poster.

Check out BLACKPINK's Comeback Teaser Posters below:

Now, that's the way to tease what is going to be an epic comeback!

BLINKS were obviously in a state of complete unrest as they took to Twitter to share how they felt about BLACKPINK's Comeback Teaser Posters:

BLACKPINK is officially coming to end us. Blinks x Monsters are ready! https://t.co/rr3To3cNLq — Gaga Updates (@NYCLadyGaga) June 15, 2020

These teasers are above kpop like ain’t nobody doing it like Blackpink https://t.co/x6SFB9GzR9 — xuxi (@_lucasxx444) June 15, 2020

BLONDE JENNIE

RED LISA

LAVENDAR ROSÉ

CHOCOLATE BROWN JISOO BLINKS HOW ARE WE FEELING OMG!? @ygofficialblink — (@Supremepinks) June 15, 2020

RED HAIRED LISA??????? BLUE SOLVER HAIRED ROSÉ???? JENNIE WITH BLONDE STREAKS??? JISOO WITH THE DARK BROWN HAIR??? THE VISUALS OUTSOLD ALREADYYY SJDHDJDJDUF pic.twitter.com/DEelyyScgM — #BLM (@annascup) June 15, 2020

ONLY BLACKPINK CAN TOP BLACKPINK — ًD-11 (@ultsjns) June 15, 2020

Seriously, the creative team for this comeback, together with blackpink is setting the standard of kpop higher. This exceeds expectations. @ygofficialblink https://t.co/sPBnQjBKdu — (@taesooyangie) June 15, 2020

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's three-part comeback which kickstarts on June 26? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

While dropping the teaser of 24/365 with BLACKPINK, an upcoming reality show on the Korean girl group, the members teased BLINKS about their June comeback. Rosé quipped that their comeback reminds her of a cat while Jennie added that she thought of King Kong. "If our music has been powerful and strong till now, our next song will focus more on a hip-hop aura with swag," Jisoo concluded.

